He prepared terrorist attacks and coordinated the shelling of Kharkiv. Police detained a suspected Russian agent

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a man suspected of working for Russian intelligence services (FSB). According to investigators, he prepared explosives for terrorist attacks and coordinated Russian strikes on the city.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The suspect is a 24-year-old unemployed man from Kharkiv. The Russian Federal Security Service noticed him in Telegram channels where he was posting pro-Kremlin comments.

SBU claims that the suspect received caches of explosive components from Russians using geolocation. He supplemented them with phones and explosives, then placed them in new hiding places.

In addition, the suspect scouted out the addresses of defense plants, including companies that manufacture and repair combat drones. He asked his acquaintances for this information during everyday conversations, and then went on reconnaissance near the enterprises. The Russians would use the coordinates to strike Kharkiv.

During a search of the suspectʼs residence, a mobile phone with an anonymous chat in the messenger through which he contacted the FSB was seized. He was informed of suspicions of treason and illegal purchase and storage of explosives. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

