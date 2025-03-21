A schoolgirl was detained in Ternopil — she almost committed a terrorist attack due to blackmail from Russians

Law enforcement officers have detained a 14-year-old girl suspected of attempting to carry out a terrorist attack in Ternopil on behalf of Russia. The Russians blackmailed her by threatening to post her nudes online.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The investigation established that Russian agents planned to blow up the girl along with explosives near the local police department.

The suspect was recruited on a Telegram channel while she was looking for part-time work. To get her to cooperate, the Russians hacked her phone and threatened to “leak” her nudes in the social networks.

According to the investigation, the schoolgirl agreed to work for the Russians through blackmail. Following their instructions, she made an explosive device and hid it in a backpack. Then she left it under a car parked near the police administration building. The Russians wanted to remotely detonate the explosive device to kill the girl and as many people as possible nearby.

This was prevented by law enforcement officers. The explosive device was discovered in time, and the suspect girl was detained. She now faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In recent weeks, law enforcement agencies have been actively preventing terrorist attacks in various cities in Ukraine. For example, an explosion in Mykolaiv on February 14 killed a woman carrying explosives and three servicemen. Seven more people were injured.

And on March 11, several explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk: one in a high-rise building, which caused a fire, the second on Pryvokzalna Street near a residential building. As law enforcement officers later found out, the explosion was caused by two minors on the orders of the Russian special services. One of the teenagers died, and the second died in the hospital. Two passers-by were also injured in the explosion.

