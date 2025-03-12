Terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement officers established that the Russian Federation blew up its agents

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have established the circumstances and perpetrators of the terrorist attack that Russia carried out in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk on March 11.

This is reported by SBU.

According to law enforcement officials, that evening, the Russian special services blew up two of their own agents who were carrying an improvised explosive device near the train station.

The investigation established that the occupiersʼ accomplices were two city residents, aged 15 and 17. They were recruited through Telegram channels in search of "easy money" and drawn into cooperation. As a result of the explosion, the 17-year-old boy died on the spot, and his 15-year-old accomplice was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The minors studied at colleges and were friends, law enforcement officials say. In exchange for the promise of money from the Russian curator, the suspects made a homemade explosive and two devices disguised as thermoses. For the conspiracy, the boys allegedly did this in the curatorʼs rented apartment in a high-rise building near the train station.

They equipped both explosives with remote-detonated detonators and metal nuts. After that, the boys allegedly put both devices into combat readiness.

At around 6:30 p.m. on March 11, they were walking to a designated location to plant one of the explosives. Along the way, Russian special services, which were tracking their movements using GPS, activated an improvised explosive device in their package. In addition to the minors, two other passersby were injured in the blast. At the same time, the Russians detonated a second explosive device in a rented apartment.

The SBU investigators will soon report suspicion to the 15-year-old defendant under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 258; Part 2 of Art. 263-1. The sanction of the articles provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The issue of qualifying the actions of two 15-year-old girls who were in the same company with the defendants during the preparation of the terrorist attack is also being resolved.

On March 11, explosions were reported in Ivano-Frankivsk: one of them occurred in a high-rise building, which caused a fire, and the second — on Pryvokzalna Street near a residential building. One person died, there are injuries.

