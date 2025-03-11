Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: one dead and one injured. What is known about the incident

An unidentified object exploded in a residential high-rise building in Ivano-Frankivsk, causing a fire covering 400 square meters. One person is reported dead and three injured.

This was stated by the acting head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region Oleh Kushniruk.

The cityʼs mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported that "in the area of the station, explosions (preliminarily explosive) killed people and caused a fire". After which, the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk region clarified that one person died and three other residents were injured as a result of the incident.

According to him, the explosions occurred in an apartment on the 9th floor of a 9-story building. At the scene of the incident, 4 people were rescued from blocked apartments on the 8th and 9th floors.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk clarified that one of the explosions caused the roof of a high-rise building to catch fire, and rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

Local publications and some media outlets wrote that the explosions occurred at the local railway station, but “Ukrzaliznytsia” denied this. They emphasized that only the sound of the explosion was heard at the station. Passengers and station employees were not injured, and trains are running according to schedule.

