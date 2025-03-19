Terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk. Teenager still in hospital declared a suspect

Suspicion was declared against a teenager who, together with a friend, committed a terrorist attack on March 11 in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Ukrinform was informed about this by the press service of the Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Suspicion was declared under Part 2 of Article 258 — terrorist act. SBU added that the minor is currently in the hospital.

A day earlier, the head of the Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk reported that law enforcement officers were investigating the involvement of two more 15-year-old teenagers in the explosions.

What preceded

On March 11, several explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk: one in a high-rise building, which caused a fire, and the second on Pryvokzalna Street near a residential building.

As law enforcement later found out, the explosion was caused by two minors on the orders of the Russian special services. When they went to plant the explosives, the Russian agents remotely detonated them. They also detonated the explosives, which at that time were in the apartment rented by the curator, where the minors were making the devices.

As a result, one of the teenagers, who was 17 years old, died, the second was hospitalized. Two passersby were also injured in the explosion.

