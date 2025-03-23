An explosion occurred in a police building in the Odesa region, a woman died (UPD)

An explosion occurred in a police building in the Odesa region, killing a woman.

This is reported by the National Police.

There are also injured people, but the police are not specifying their number. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Local media reported that the explosion occurred in the town of Bilyaivka. Police later clarified that the explosion occurred at around 6:00 p.m. after a woman entered the police station with a package that may have contained explosives.

Law enforcement officers, medics, and rescuers are working at the scene.

SBU classified the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack and has already opened a criminal investigation.

In recent months, Ukraine has been regularly hit by terrorist attacks ordered by Russian special services. One of them occurred in Mykolaiv on February 14, killing a woman carrying explosives and three soldiers. Seven more people were injured and are in hospital with varying degrees of severity.

On March 11, two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk, ordered by the Russian Federation, by two teenagers, one of whom died. Another explosion occurred in Rivne on March 20 near a shopping mall.

