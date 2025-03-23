News

An explosion occurred in a police building in the Odesa region, a woman died (UPD)

Olha Bereziuk
An explosion occurred in a police building in the Odesa region, killing a woman.

This is reported by the National Police.

There are also injured people, but the police are not specifying their number. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Local media reported that the explosion occurred in the town of Bilyaivka. Police later clarified that the explosion occurred at around 6:00 p.m. after a woman entered the police station with a package that may have contained explosives.

Law enforcement officers, medics, and rescuers are working at the scene.

SBU classified the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack and has already opened a criminal investigation.

