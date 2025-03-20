An explosion occurred near a shopping mall in Rivne — there are injuries

An explosion occurred near a shopping and entertainment center in Rivne. The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are working at the scene.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

Law enforcement officers previously determined that an improvised explosive device detonated in a car. The driver and passenger were injured and hospitalized. The incident occurred on Kyivska Street on March 20 at 1:40 p.m.

The SBU Department in the Rivne region classified the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack and opened criminal proceedings.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 258 (terrorist act) and Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.