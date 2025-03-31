WSJ: Trump advisor Waltz discussed not only strikes on Houthis but also the war in Ukraine in Signal

The US Presidentʼs National Security Advisor Mike Waltz discussed not only the strikes on Yemeni Houthis on the Signal messenger, but also the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Two unnamed US officials said that Waltz and members of the US government had several “sensitive conversations” on Signal about military operations. They also discussed how to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine. They did not specify, however, whether the chats contained classified information.

Despite Trumpʼs media support for Waltz, he is losing influence with the American president. If the news about the Signal chat had first appeared in a conservative publication like Breitbart, Waltz would have been fired by now. And since the Democratic media was the first to spread it, Trump did not want to please his critics — and kept Waltz in office.

In fact, Trump was more angered by the fact that Waltz had the number of The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg than by the fact that some important military data had become public knowledge.

Earlier, as Politico reported, citing sources, the US Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Chief of Staff Sergio Gore privately advised Trump to fire National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also unhappy with Waltzʼs performance.

What preceded

The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine Jeffrey Goldberg said that he was accidentally added to a chat on the Signal messenger, where the American operation against the Houthis was being discussed.

He was added to the chat by an account under the name Mike Waltz, the name of the US Presidentʼs national security adviser. According to Goldberg, the chat contained information about targets, the weapons the US would use, and the sequence of attacks. Shortly after, direct attacks on Yemen took place.

There were only 18 people in this chat, including accounts writing on behalf of Vice President JD Vance, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Trump advisor Steve Witkoff, and others.

Later, Waltz took responsibility for the incident and noted that another person was supposed to be added to the chat instead of the journalist, but the number mistakenly ended up in someone elseʼs list.

The head of the Pentagon, the directors of the US National Intelligence and CIA, as well as President Donald Trump, denied that military plans and classified information were discussed on the Signal messenger. Therefore, journalists at The Atlantic decided to publish this correspondence.

As the WSJ found out, Israel provided the US with intelligence for strikes on the Houthis, which was discussed in the Signal chat, and is now disappointed by the leak.

