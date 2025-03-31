Earthquake in Myanmar. Death toll exceeds 2 000

The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar continues to rise, with at least 2 056 reported dead as of March 31. More than 3 900 people are injured, and 270 are still missing.

CNN writes about this.

The earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 was one of the strongest to hit the country in a century. Many countries — including the United States, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore — are sending relief workers, humanitarian aid, and financial assistance to the country.

Myanmarʼs isolated military leadership has taken the rare step of seeking international assistance. During previous major natural disasters, they have often shunned offers of assistance.

A rescuer walks through rubble in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Myanmar has declared a week of national mourning for the devastating earthquake. The Myanmar national flag will be flown at half-mast from March 31 to April 6.

Rescuers remove the body of a deceased person from the destroyed U Khla Thein Buddhist monastery. Rescuers in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Rescuers face an extremely difficult task, as infrastructure in Myanmar, which was significantly damaged by fighting during the civil war, was further damaged by the earthquake.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the area affected by the earthquake includes areas where intense fighting has been ongoing since 2021, when a military junta came to power. Different administrations operate separately in these regions — the military government and rebel groups.

