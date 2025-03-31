Earthquake in Myanmar. Death toll exceeds 2 000

The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar continues to rise, with at least 2 056 reported dead as of March 31. More than 3 900 people are injured, and 270 are still missing.
CNN writes about this.
The earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 was one of the strongest to hit the country in a century. Many countries — including the United States, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore — are sending relief workers, humanitarian aid, and financial assistance to the country.
Myanmarʼs isolated military leadership has taken the rare step of seeking international assistance. During previous major natural disasters, they have often shunned offers of assistance.
Myanmar has declared a week of national mourning for the devastating earthquake. The Myanmar national flag will be flown at half-mast from March 31 to April 6.
Rescuers face an extremely difficult task, as infrastructure in Myanmar, which was significantly damaged by fighting during the civil war, was further damaged by the earthquake.
The situation is further complicated by the fact that the area affected by the earthquake includes areas where intense fighting has been ongoing since 2021, when a military junta came to power. Different administrations operate separately in these regions — the military government and rebel groups.
- A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. The epicenter was about 17.2 km from Mandalay, a city of nearly 1.2 million people. The earthquake in central Myanmar caused the collapse of a bridge connecting Myanmarʼs Awa and Sagaing regions.
- On February 1, 2021, a military coup took place in Myanmar. The army and General Min Aung Hlaing seized power in the country. The military opposed the head of government Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won the elections in November 2020. The military detained members of the government, imposed martial law and blocked social networks. Large-scale protests began in the country, which escalated into clashes with the police. The military and police killed more than 700 people. On August 1, after the coup, the military council of Myanmar announced the formation of an interim government of the country.
