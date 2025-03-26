Couple prepared terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia on behalf of Russia — now the perpetrators face life imprisonment

On the Security Service Day (SBU) Day, March 25, a young couple, commissioned by the Russian Federation, planned a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia at a military facility. Law enforcement officers exposed and detained the suspects.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to investigators, on March 25, a boy and a girl, aged 18 and 19, wanted to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) near a military unit. They were recruited by the Russian military intelligence (GRU) through Telegram channels, where they were looking for easy money.

The Russians planned to remotely detonate explosives with their agents near a checkpoint at a defense facility.

The security service exposed both agents in advance and detained them as they were filling the explosives with additional striking details for greater damage.

Law enforcement officers detained the couple in a private building located opposite the main entrance to the military unit. The attackers had rented it as an observation post for the target.

To do this, they installed a hidden webcam on the window of the house and equipped it with remote access for Russian special forces.

During the search, parts for making IED, a video camera, and mobile phones with evidence of the crime were seized from them.

The perpetrators are in custody, suspected of treason and preparation of a terrorist attack. The perpetrators face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In recent months, Ukraine has been regularly hit by terrorist attacks ordered by Russian special services. The other day, an explosion occurred in a police building in the Odesa region, killing a woman. SBU classified the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack. A man was detained who was preparing explosives for terrorist attacks and coordinating Russiaʼs strikes on the city in Kharkiv. And in Ternopil, a schoolgirl was detained — she almost committed a terrorist attack due to blackmail by the Russians.

In December 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine launched an official chatbot "Burn the FSBshnik" so that Ukrainian citizens could report when Russian agents were trying to recruit them for arson, terrorist attacks, or mining.

