Attempted to blow up Ukrainian military manʼs car in Lviv — suspects detained

Law enforcement officers detained two men in Lviv who, at the behest of the Russian Federation, tried to blow up a Ukrainian military manʼs car.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, the case involves two residents of Transcarpathia, aged 22 and 23 — the Russians recruited them when they were looking for income in Telegram channels.

Arriving in Lviv, they took the explosives from the cache and conducted additional reconnaissance near the Ukrainian soldierʼs car. Then, opposite the parking lot, they installed a phone camera with a remote access function for the occupiers — this is how the Russian special services wanted to record the consequences of the planned terrorist attack.

The police caught both suspects red-handed as they planted an improvised explosive device, disguised in a sports bag, under a car. It contained 4.5 kg of explosives and nuts for greater damage.

They wanted to blow up the Ukrainian militaryʼs car remotely by calling one of the phones connected to the explosives.

The men are suspected of treason. They are currently in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In recent months, Ukraine has been regularly subjected to terrorist attacks ordered by Russian special services. The other day, an explosion occurred in a police building in the Odesa region, killing a woman. SBU classified the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack. In Kharkiv, a man was detained who was preparing explosives for terrorist attacks and coordinating Russian strikes on the city. And in Ternopil, a schoolgirl was detained — she almost committed a terrorist attack due to blackmail by the Russians.

In December 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine launched an official chatbot "Burn the FSB employee" so that Ukrainian citizens could report when Russian agents were trying to recruit them for arson, terrorist attacks, or mining.

