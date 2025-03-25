A man was detained in Kryvyi Rih — he is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack near an administrative building

A man suspected of preparing a terrorist attack near an administrative building was detained in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the 26-year-old suspect agreed to carry out a "special task" for $2 500 — to carry out a terrorist attack in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

He took the pre-prepared explosives and moved them to the rented apartment. The man also brought TNT and detonators to the apartment. According to the plan, the suspect was to plant the bomb in a designated place near the administrative building in Kryvyi Rih.

The security forces managed to detain the man before he could carry out the order. They seized his mobile phones, draft recordings and an improvised explosive device. The man is currently in custody.

In recent months, Ukraine has been regularly bombed by Russian special services. The other day, an explosion occurred in a police building in the Odesa region, killing a woman. SBU classified the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack. In Kharkiv, a man was detained who was preparing explosives for terrorist attacks and coordinating Russian strikes on the city. And in Ternopil, a schoolgirl was detained — she almost committed a terrorist attack due to blackmail by the Russians.

