The Supreme Council of Justice dismissed judge Pavlo Vovk

On March 18, the Supreme Council of Justice dismissed Pavlo Vovk from the position of judge of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv (DACK).

This is reported by the Supreme Council of Justice.

Vovk was dismissed from his post for serious disciplinary misconduct. The Supreme Council of Justice explained that this happened on the basis of the Constitution. In fact, he was given a disciplinary punishment in the form of dismissal.

What preceded

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) suspects Vovk and other judges of the liquidated DACK — Ablov, Pohribnichenko, Keleberda, Ohurtsov, Kachur, and Sanin — of corruption and attempts to seize state power. On July 17, 2020, NABU presented a recording of conversations between Vovk and DACK judges, and later published new recordings. On the same day, the NABU officers conducted searches in the court, after which Vovk and his deputy Yevhen Ablov were informed of the suspicion. The case is currently pending in court.

On December 9, 2022, the US State Department imposed sanctions against Pavlo Vovk and two of his closest relatives "for soliciting bribes in exchange for interference in judicial and other government processes".

In November 2024, Pavlo Vovk was temporarily suspended from administering justice.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.