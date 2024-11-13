The head of the liquidated the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk was suspended from the administration of justice

The judge and former head of the liquidated the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk was temporarily suspended from administering justice.

This was reported in the Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) on the basis of the decision of the Third Disciplinary Chamber.

According to the speakers in the case, Vovkoʼs behavior "discredits the title of judge and undermines trust in the judiciary."

Vovk will be removed from office until the Supreme Council of Justice makes a decision on his dismissal from office or on the cancellation of this decision.

What preceded

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) suspects the head of the District Administrative Court Vovko and other judges of the KDAC — Ablov, Pohribnichenko, Keleberda, Ohurtsov, Kachur and Sanin — of corruption and attempts to seize state power. On July 17, 2020, NABU presented a recording of the conversations between Vovk and the judges of the KDAC, and later new recordings were made public. On the same day, the NABU employees searched the court, after which Vovk and his deputy Yevhen Ablov were informed of the suspicion. The case is currently under consideration in court.

On December 9, 2022, the US State Department imposed sanctions against the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk and two of his closest relatives — "for demanding bribes in exchange for interference in court and other state processes."

