Chinaʼs leader may visit the US soon — amid trade war between the countries

The US President Donald Trump said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit the United States soon. The last time the Chinese leader visited was in the fall of 2023, when Joe Biden was still the US president.

The Financial Times writes about this.

Speaking at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Trump said that Xi Jinping would be "coming in the not-too-distant future".

This will be a significant diplomatic moment for the two geopolitical rivals, and will also provide clarity to multinational companies and investors about how tough a stance Washington will take in relations with China.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether Washington and Beijing had begun talks about a top-level meeting. The Chinese Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

Trump met with Xi several times during his first term as president. Their first meeting took place at the US presidentʼs Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in 2017, just months after Trump took office.