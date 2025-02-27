Trump to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, plus additional tariffs on China

The US President Donald Trump will impose previously postponed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on March 4, as well as an additional 10% tariff on imports from China.

He stated this on his social network Truth Social.

Trump said that drugs continue to enter the United States from Mexico and Canada "in very large and unacceptable amounts".

"We cannot allow this evil to continue to harm the United States, and so until it is stopped or severely curtailed, the proposed tariffs, scheduled to take effect on March 4th, will indeed take effect as scheduled," Trump wrote.

Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese goods on February 2. Allegedly because of illegal migration and drug trafficking that enter the United States through these countries. Canada and Mexico were threatened with a 25% tariff, and China — 10%.

The tariffs against China went into effect on February 4. At the same time, Trump gave Mexico and Canada a one-month reprieve, until March 4, to try to resolve the situation.

Donald Trump has reported that he plans to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from the European Union. According to him, the EU was “created to fool the United States” and the bloc’s countries “have done a good job of that task”. The European Union is preparing to take retaliatory steps.

