The General Staff refutes claims about the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region

Reports of alleged encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region by Russian troops are untrue and are being created by the Russians for political purposes and pressure on Ukraine and its partners.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They noted that the situation has not changed significantly over the past 24 hours. Combat operations in the operational zone of the Kursk group of forces continue.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have regrouped, withdrawn to more advantageous defense lines and are carrying out their assigned tasks in the Kursk region. Ukrainian military personnel are repelling Russian attacks and delivering effective strikes with all types of weapons.

Since the beginning of the current day, 13 combat clashes have occurred in the Kursk direction. There is no threat of encirclement of Ukrainian units.

What is happening in the Kursk region?

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported a new Russian offensive in Kursk on February 7. In early March, Russian propaganda actively promoted theses about the mass retreat of Ukrainian troops in Kursk and their encirclement by the Russian army.

According to Scribble Maps, as of March 10, Russian troops continue to advance in the Kursk direction between the villages of Huyevo and Kurylivka, moving towards the border with Ukraine. They are trying to reach one of the key logistical routes of the Ukrainian military in the Sudzha area. The main supply road of Sumy — Yunakivka — Sudzha is under constant enemy fire control.

On March 12, the General Staff confirmed significant Russian advances in the region, but rejected claims of encirclement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in this region the Russians are clearly trying to put maximum pressure on our troops. He added that the Ukrainian military command is “doing what it should do — saving the lives of our soldiers as much as possible”.

On March 14, the US President Donald Trump repeated Russian propaganda, claiming that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were currently completely surrounded by the Russian army and "in a very bad and vulnerable situation".

