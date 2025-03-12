On the 30-day ceasefire, the visit to the US and the situation in Kursk. Key points from Zelenskyʼs press conference

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference on the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States on March 12. Here are the main points from his speech.

About silent mode

"None of us believe the ʼRussiansʼ, weʼve been through it. But we wonʼt play with Russian narratives that we donʼt want the war to end. Iʼm very serious, and itʼs important for me to end the war, I want the US president to see this, for Europe, for everyone to be in the alliance. We must do everything to force the Russian Federation to end the war. We are ready for a 30-day silence format in the format that the American side offered us," the president emphasized.

Responding to a question about sanctions or other pressure steps on Russia in the event of a violation of the silence regime, he noted that this would depend on the American side.

"If the ʼRussiansʼ demonstrate that they are ready for Americaʼs proposal [for a ceasefire], then I think there will be appropriate solutions. And if they are not ready, we very much hope that the American side will demonstrate exactly what it said," the president said.

About the visit to the USA

"I havenʼt heard about the invitation [...] I want any meeting we have with the US president to be positive. For this, everyone needs to prepare, warn everyone about one or another format of meetings," Zelensky noted.

About the operation in the Kursk region

Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region are fulfilling their tasks, Zelensky stressed. Earlier that day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed significant Russian advances in the Kursk region.

"The ʼRussiansʼ are clearly trying to put maximum pressure on our troops. The military command is doing what it should do — saving the maximum number of lives of our soldiers," the president noted.

About occupied territories

"We are fighting for our independence. And therefore we will not recognize any territories occupied by Russia. This is a fact. Our people fought for this, our heroes died. How many were wounded, how much has happened. Therefore, no one will forget about this. When I say that no one will forget, this is the most important red line. We will not let anyone forget about this crime against Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

About the agreement on rare earth resources

"Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement. Honestly, I thought we would sign it earlier. We are ready for this, there are no behind-the-scenes secrets, we are ready," Zelensky said.

About the elections

"After the war ends, martial law will be lifted. After martial law is lifted, elections will be held in accordance with Ukrainian legislation. No one will postpone anything on purpose," the president noted.

