Trump claims ʼproductiveʼ discussions with Putin, asks him to spare the lives of allegedly besieged Ukrainian soldiers (edited)

The US President Donald Trump said the White House had productive discussions with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump wrote about the details of the conversation on his social network Truth Social.

Trump added that "there is a very good chance that this terrible, bloody war can finally end".

At the same time, Trump stated that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are currently completely surrounded by the Russian army and "in a very bad and vulnerable situation".

"I have been urging President Putin to spare their lives. It would be a horrific massacre unlike anything seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!" he wrote.

Presumably, Trump learned Putinʼs version of the situation in the Kursk direction. Russian propaganda has been actively writing in recent days about the alleged "complete encirclement" of Ukrainian forces in the region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that there is no threat of encirclement in the Kursk region.

Edited: A previous version of the story stated that Trump personally spoke with Putin. The White House later clarified that it was the US Special Representative Steve Witkoff who spoke with Putin.

Trumpʼs conversation with Putin came shortly after a meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia, during which Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire in exchange for Washingtonʼs decision to resume aid and intelligence sharing.

On March 13, Putin first commented on the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. According to him, it is “the right idea” that Russia supports, but there are issues that still need to be discussed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.