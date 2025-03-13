“There are nuances.” Putin commented on the idea of a 30-day truce for the first time

Putin has commented for the first time on the idea of a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine accepted in negotiations with the United States. According to him, it is a "correct idea" that Russia supports, but there are issues that still need to be discussed.

He said this during a press conference after meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin said the ceasefire should lead to long-term peace and address the “root causes of this crisis”. He said it would be very difficult to monitor violations during the ceasefire along the nearly 2 000 km² front line. It also remains unclear who will give the order for the ceasefire.

And also, according to him, it is unclear what will happen to those who remained in the Kursk region — whether the Ukrainian command will order the fighters to lay down their arms and surrender, or whether the Russian Federation should release them from this zone without a fight.

Putin says that during these 30 days of ceasefire, Ukraine can continue to receive weapons, mobilize, and train mobilized troops — the Russian Federation needs guarantees that this will not happen, but it is currently unclear how to control these moments.

Putin thinks that the Russian side should discuss this with the Americans, in particular, by calling Donald Trump. Earlier, after the talks between Ukraine and the United States on March 11, the US president stressed that he hoped for a complete ceasefire in the coming days and that he would possibly talk to Putin this week.

What preceded

On March 11, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. According to their results, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire — in exchange, Washington decided to resume aid and intelligence sharing. Trumpʼs national security adviser Mike Waltz said that he would discuss the idea of a temporary ceasefire with his Russian counterpart "in the coming days".

"We hope that the Russians will say ʼyesʼ as soon as possible so that we can move on to the second phase of this, which is to have real negotiations (...) If they say ʼnoʼ, then we will unfortunately learn what is the obstacle to peace," Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that a 30-day ceasefire will apply to the entire front line if Russia agrees to it.

