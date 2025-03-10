Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi: There is no threat of encirclement in the Kursk region

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that there is currently no threat of encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region. The fighters are currently maneuvering "to advantageous defense lines".

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Syrskyi, the situation on the border of the Sumy region with the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The number of settlements on the border line, the names of which appear in the reports of Russian propagandists, no longer actually exist — they have been destroyed by the fire of the aggressor," he emphasized.

On the spot, the commander-in-chief ordered the reinforcement of Ukrainian units, in particular electronic warfare and an unmanned component.

Meanwhile, the Russians are suffering "significant losses in manpower and equipment" — in four days of fighting in the Plekhove area alone, the enemy has lost virtually an infantry battalion.

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and small infantry groups are trying to penetrate the territory of Ukraine, but they are destroyed by the Defense Forces.

What is happening in the Kursk region?

According to Scribble Maps, on the Kursk area, Russian troops continue their breakthrough between the villages of Guevo and Kurylivka, moving towards the border with Ukraine. They are trying to reach one of the key logistical routes of the Ukrainian military in the Sudzha area. The main supply road from Sumy to Yunakivka is under constant enemy fire control.

In addition, the Russian army has probably entered the village of Novenke in Sumy region. The Ukrainian Defense is currently concentrated in the area of the village of Kozacha Loknia.

