Tandyr case: the SBI searches the premises of the deputy chairman of the High Qualification Commission of Judges

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting searches at the home of the deputy chairman of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ) in a case of possible misleading the court.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, without naming the deputy. The website of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) states that Oleksiy Omelyan works as the deputy chairman of the Commission.

The searches are being conducted to find evidence that may indicate intentional false testimony in favor of the former judge of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region. His name is not mentioned in the State Bureau of Investigation, but from this data it follows that we are talking about Oleksiy Tandyr.

Investigators found out that the deputy head of the HQCJ is friends with the former judge. And during interrogation as a witness in criminal proceedings on suspicion of Tandyr in a fatal road accident, the defendant could have given knowingly false testimony, combined with the artificial creation of evidence for the defense.

What preceded

In May 2023, the former head of the Makarivskyi District Court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr drove a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew and hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at a checkpoint (Beresteyskyi Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway). Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr is in a pre-trial detention center. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — in this way he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove that he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Babel learned that Oleksiy Tandyr transferred his property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he lost the property that the family of the deceased National Guardsman had requested to be seized. On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land plot and money that were in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

In August 2024, Tandyr was dismissed from his position as a judge.

