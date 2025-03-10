Bloomberg: Tensions rise between Israel and the US after Washingtonʼs first talks with Hamas

Tensions have risen between Israel and the administration of the US President Donald Trump after Washington began direct talks with Hamas over the hostages, a first.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

When details emerged about the talks between the US envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boler, and a senior Hamas official, Israeli officials expressed displeasure and stressed that Hamas is a terrorist organization whose word cannot be trusted.

There are currently 59 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, with Israel confirming the deaths of 35. Israeli intelligence believes 22 hostages may still be alive, with the status of two unknown. Five Americans are among the hostages, including 21-year-old Edan Alexander, who may be alive.

According to Boler, he is aware of Israelʼs concerns, but finds it useful to hear what Hamas wants and what it proposes.

"We are not an agent of Israel. We have specific interests," the official emphasized.

Israelʼs Minister of Agriculture and Security Cabinet member Avi Dichter publicly criticized Boler on Israel Radio.

Israeli officials have repeatedly said that Hamas strengthened its position when differences between their positions and the United States emerged during the administration of former President Joe Biden. They therefore rejoiced at the election of Trump, who takes a pro-Israel stance. However, his unpredictable actions since his inauguration, particularly on the war in Ukraine and relations with Europe, have dampened Israelʼs joy.

Despite direct negotiations with Hamas, Boler told several Israeli TV channels that the relationship between the US and Israel is strong and not under threat, but Washington cannot negotiate on behalf of Israel.

Israelʼs war in the Gaza Strip

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023, when militants of the Islamist group launched a massive rocket attack on southern and central Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory, killed hundreds of civilians, and took hostages.

In mid-January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. In the first phase of the agreement, Hamas pledged to release 33 Israeli hostages, while Israel pledged to release more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and begin withdrawing troops from the Gaza Strip. On March 2, Israel agreed to temporarily extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a transitional period after the first phase ended, as the parties have not yet been able to agree on anything further.

The US President Donald Trump said that the US would “take control of the Gaza Strip”. He said that the enclave was currently uninhabitable due to fighting and that its residents needed to be given another place where they “could be happy”. Israel then promised to prepare a plan for the departure of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other countries.

Arab countries criticized and condemned this idea. In response, they supported an alternative plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, proposed by Egypt.

