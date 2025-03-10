The Times: Britain prepared Zelenskyʼs team for talks with the US to avoid conflict

Jonathan Powell, national security adviser to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, advised Ukrainian officials ahead of talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia.

This is reported by The Times.

According to the newspaper, Powell advised Volodymyr Zelensky to clearly state that the Ukrainian president is responding to American requests. This is how they want to convey to the US President Donald Trump that the main obstacle to peace is Russia.

The purpose of Jonathan Powellʼs visit to Ukraine was also to prevent a new conflict with Washington after the row between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office. The Ukrainian leader called the dialogue with the British government official "extremely productive".

Keir Starmer is trying to convince Donald Trump to resume intelligence sharing with Ukraine. London hopes that the US will reverse its decision. The issue of intelligence sharing is considered more urgent than the restoration of American military aid to Kyiv.

Starmer spoke about it with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte over the weekend. Powell also raised the issue with Trumpʼs national security adviser, Mike Waltz.

What preceded

On March 5, the US stopped sharing all intelligence with Ukraine and also halted military aid that was en route. A Trump adviser said the US would resume deliveries when Ukraine and Russia set a date for peace talks.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is already working on alternatives. In particular, intelligence data can be provided by other allied countries.

Presumably, this issue will be discussed at a meeting of the American and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia on March 11. The Americans will be represented by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the White House Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the National Security Advisor to the US President Mike Waltz. Ukraine will be represented by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.

The FT writes that Kyiv may agree to a partial ceasefire with Russia in order to resume intelligence sharing and military assistance to Washington. This includes abandoning strikes using UAVs and long-range missiles, as well as ending hostilities in the Black Sea.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.