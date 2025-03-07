CNN: The US continues to provide Ukraine with some intelligence, but not for offensive purposes

The US continues to transfer some intelligence to Ukraine.

CNN reports this, citing two Pentagon officials.

The point is that the US is still sharing intelligence with Ukraine that can help defend itself. But it has stopped providing the Ukrainian military with intelligence that they can use to attack the Russian army.

Stopping aid to Ukraine

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported on March 4 that the US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that currently on the way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky after their dispute at the White House on February 28.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

After that, during his address to the US Congress, Trump did not announce the suspension of military aid to Ukraine. According to him, he received an “important letter” from Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump was referring to the Ukrainian presidentʼs letter, in which he noted that Ukraine was ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

The WSJ reported that the military aid freeze will remain in effect until Trump determines that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia. It is unclear whether Zelenskyʼs statement will be enough to convince Trump to restore the US military aid to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported. The administration says the freeze will remain in effect until the parties set a date for peace talks with Russia.

At the same time, on March 6, the Defense Minister Rustem Umerov noted that Ukraine has not yet received detailed information about restrictions on intelligence sharing with the United States.

