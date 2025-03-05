The government has decided how artists and media workers subject to military service will be able to cross the border

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has resolved the issue of how artists and media workers who are subject to military service will be able to cross the border. The new resolution will come into effect on March 6.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine for European Integration Andriy Nadzhos at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

Now, all applications for travel abroad will go not only to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, but also to relevant institutions, such as the State Film and Television Company, the State Television and Radio Company, etc. They will process the applications, check the documents, and only then send them to the ICSC. This should speed up the process.

You must submit your documents at least 15 days before departure, and the maximum period of stay abroad is no more than 60 days. However, there may be exceptions.

Mandatory documents are an invitation and a military registration document. Media workers must have a clear editorial assignment and a travel order.

It will be important for companies (legal entities) to have critical status, and entrepreneurs will be able to apply for exit if they have been registered as individual entrepreneurs and have been conducting their activities for three years.

The letter of assistance for traveling abroad will be signed only by the minister or acting minister.