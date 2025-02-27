Media Movement calls on the Ministry of Culture to lift the ban on journalists traveling Abroad

Media Movement participants call on the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications to lift the ban on journalists traveling abroad.

Their statement is published by the Institute of Mass Information.

"This decision deals a serious blow to the reputation of the media community and creates artificial obstacles for journalists to carry out their professional activities," the media workers emphasize.

The organization stated that thousands of media workers have joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Over the past three years, 98 journalists have died as a result of the war, two-thirds of whom were military personnel. At the same time, the number of journalists who have not returned after traveling abroad allegedly does not exceed ten people over the past year.

Journalists believe that the Ministry of Cultureʼs decision undermines the ability to work effectively and discredits the profession of journalism, as it applies "groundless collective condemnation". Mediarukh notes that the information about the alleged mass evasion of journalists from mobilization is false.

Therefore, Mediarukh called on the Ministry of Culture to reverse its decision and continue to involve an expert council in approving travel permits for journalists. In addition, media professionals call for a transparent approach and to refrain from creating additional bureaucratic obstacles.

Starting March 3, the Ministry of Culture will review the rules for artists and media workers to travel abroad — the issuance of documents will be suspended. The ministry explains that this issue needs to be resolved — there have been cases when people did not return to Ukraine within the established deadlines. The decision is temporary and will be in effect until the procedure is clarified.

In October 2024, the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi stated that every fifth cultural figure who travels abroad with permission from the ministry does not return. Previously, Tochytskyi advocated for “unhindered” travel abroad by artists. However, the main goal of such trips should be to promote Ukraine.

