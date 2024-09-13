The Minister of Culture advocated “unimpeded” trips of artists abroad

The Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi believes that it is necessary to create conditions under which Ukrainian artists will be able to travel abroad without hindrance.

He told journalists about this during the forum "Ukraine is open to the world", reports Ukrinform and Interfax-Ukraine.

"The task of the ministry is to create conditions for every artist to be able to travel calmly, unhindered, based on transparent rules," Tochytskyi said.

The main goal of such trips should be the popularization of Ukraine. Tochytsky noted that Western partners are ready to help finance such trips.

"We need to learn how to formulate a strategy correctly — what we want from this or that trip, how it can be achieved, and how to convince our Western colleagues that the funding should be for this purpose," he said.

At the same time, Tochytskyi said that he "believes in a Ukrainian cultural figure" and that Ukrainian art "was, is and will be much stronger than Russian weapons and Russian money."