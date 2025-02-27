The Ministry of Culture will review the rules for artists and media professionals traveling abroad — the issuance of documents will be stopped

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications will suspend the issuance of letters of assistance to the State Border Service of Ukraine for the travel abroad of artists and media workers subject to military service, effective March 3.

This was reported by the press service.

The Ministry notes that this issue needs to be resolved, as there is a need for international cultural and media interaction, but there are cases when people do not return to Ukraine within the established deadlines.

The agency has developed a draft amendment that regulates the issue of exhaustive requirements under which the Ministry of Culture can provide a letter of assistance to men of draft age who work in the fields of culture, information security, strategic communications, and media for temporary travel abroad.

The proposed project is currently at the stage of interdepartmental approval.

In October 2024, the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi stated that every fifth cultural figure who travels abroad with permission from the Ministry does not return. Previously, Tochytskyi advocated for “unhindered” trips abroad by artists. However, the main goal of such trips should be to promote Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.