Reuters: The US and Ukraine to sign minerals deal soon

The US and Ukraine may soon sign a minerals agreement, Reuters writes, citing sources.

The US President Donald Trump has told his advisers that he wants to announce the deal in his address to Congress. But the agreement has not yet been signed, so the situation could change, several sources told the agency.

After Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated argument at the White House, the US officials continued to talk to the Ukrainian side about the deal. They urged Zelenskyyʼs advisers to force the Ukrainian president to publicly apologize to Trump.

On the evening of March 4, Zelensky said that the meeting with Trump “did not go as planned” and that this must be corrected. Ukraine, according to Zelensky, is ready to sign an agreement on the use of Ukrainian minerals “at any time and in any convenient format”. He considers this a step towards strengthening security and reliable security guarantees.

What preceded

On February 28, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States met at the White House to sign a mineral deal. But the meeting ended in a heated argument. Trump said Zelensky was not ready for peace, prompting the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House. The deal was never signed. The Trump administration has since called on Zelensky to apologize.

On March 4, Bloomberg, citing its own sources, wrote that the US President Donald Trump ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that already on the way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky after their dispute in the Oval Office of the White House. A few hours later, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the United States had stopped the delivery of military aid to Ukraine across the Polish border — this is evidenced by reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border and the Polish logistics hub in Rzeszów-Jasionka, which is used for supplies to Ukraine.

After receiving information about this, President Zelensky instructed to obtain official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

