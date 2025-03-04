ABC News: Ukraine received 90% of the weapons announced by Biden

Ukraine has already received 90% of the weapons announced by former US President Joe Biden as part of previous military assistance packages under the PDA program.

ABC News reports this, citing sources.

The total value of the weapons transferred under the PDA is estimated at $3 billion. They were to be transferred to Ukraine as soon as possible after the announcement in December 2024 and in January 2025.

These packages included the vast majority of critical ammunition and anti-tank systems. The remaining 10% of the aid that has not yet been delivered is armored vehicles that require more time to repair. These and other unshipped weapons were scheduled to be delivered by August 2025.

At the same time, the publication notes that a steady flow of weapons will likely continue to flow into Ukraine for at least the next few years, as many of the previously concluded contracts for the supply of weapons with private American companies have already been paid for.

The Trump administration could try to disrupt these supplies using emergency powers, but so far there is no indication that it is trying to do so, ABC News notes.

Stopping aid to Ukraine

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, wrote that the US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that which is on the way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky after their dispute in the Oval Office.

A few hours later, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the United States had stopped the delivery of military aid to Ukraine across the Polish border.

According to him, reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border and the Polish logistics hub in Rzeszów-Jasionka, which is used for supplies to Ukraine, indicate that the US decision to suspend military aid is being implemented. Ukraine has not officially commented on this.

On February 28, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States met at the White House to sign a mineral agreement. But the meeting ended in a heated argument. Trump said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

After that, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Zelensky should apologize to Trump for the incident. According to Rubio, Zelensky "turned the negotiations into a fiasco" and "became an antagonist".

The NYT later wrote that the Trump administration may end all military support for Kyiv, including intelligence sharing and training of the Ukrainian military.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.