There was a crash in “Reserve+” — possible problems with updating documents

The Ministry of Defense reported that there was a failure in the "Reserve+" application.

The department explained that the reason is the applicationʼs unstable access to the Trembita system, which ensures interaction between state registers.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that all previously issued documents remain valid. They recommend saving a PDF version of the electronic military ID on your smartphone.

The technical team is already working to restore stable operation of the application.

"Reserve+" is an application from the Ministry of Defense, launched on May 18, 2024. It provides access to information in the "Oberih" registry of conscripts, in which conscripts can update their data, as in the TRC or ASC.

