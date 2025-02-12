An updated version of the “Reserve+” app has been released. Whatʼs changed?

An updated version of the “Reserve+” app was released on Wednesday, February 12. The update is now available for iOS and Android.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Now there is an opportunity to apply for a voluntary one-year contract within the framework of the Ministry of Defense project "Contract 18-24" in one click.

Users will be able to find vacancies, familiarize themselves with the terms of service and the list of teams for signing the "Contract 18-24".

What is known about the special contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

"Contract 18-24" is a voluntary opportunity for citizens aged 18-24 to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an expanded financial and social package.

For the contract, you can receive one million hryvnias — 200 thousand immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during service. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that such volunteers will be guaranteed demobilization after a year of service.

Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly cash allowance of up to 120 thousand hryvnias. There will also be additional payments for combat missions. In total, it will be possible to earn up to 2 million hryvnias per year.

You can choose the unit, specialty, and location of the military service independently. And after the contract ends, the person will not be subject to mobilization for 12 months and will be able to travel abroad.

Volunteers will be provided with housing rental compensation for the duration of their service, and after its completion, they will have the opportunity to obtain a 0% mortgage under the “eHouse” program.

They will also have access to free university education within state quotas, free transportation and utility benefits, and medical care, including dentistry and dental prosthetics.

