The reservation status from mobilization appeared in the "Reserv+" application. Now it is displayed in 340 thousand citizens.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko.

According to her, the main reason why this status was not previously displayed in the application is the high percentage of human factors in the errors of territorial recruitment centers (TRCs) when entering information about citizens into the "Oberih" register.

"Territorial recruit centers do not always enter information about reservation in the register. Sometimes it takes weeks, or even months," Chernohorenko said.

In order to update the document, you need to press the three dots to the right of the document in the application. After that, the current user status will appear. If the reservation was only on paper, the status "Reserved" will appear in the application. If the reservation is still in progress, but it was not in the application, the new term should be displayed in "Reserv+".

At the same time, as the Deputy Minister of Defense notes, some of the reservation orders have not yet been digitized due to the lack of information identifying this or that person.

However, according to her, they are already working on a clear and transparent algorithm so that all reserved citizens will receive an up-to-date status in "Reserv+".

Chernohorenko also reminded that the Ministry of Defense, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Economy, are currently preparing for beta testing of the electronic reservation service for enterprises. Soon this process will become automatic and invisible to citizens, she added.