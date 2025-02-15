Kellogg: Russia has to make territorial concessions

The US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said that Russia has to make territorial concessions.

He said this at the Munich Security Conference.

"In my opinion, these should be territorial concessions, and not only territorial ones. There may be a refusal to use armed forces in the future, a reduction in the number of personnel," he noted.

He also noted that it is important that Russia does not form alliances with Iran, North Korea, and China.

Kellogg added that "there could be some concessions on both sides".

On February 13, Kellogg stated that the loss of Ukrainian territories could be recorded in a special agreement.

Trumpʼs plans for Ukraine

During the election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine “in one day”. However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal wrote that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that the state will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Trump and presented him with a victory plan.

Trump said on February 9 that he has a concrete plan to end the war and wants to make a $500 million deal with Volodymyr Zelensky for access to rare earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace deal.

Zelensky said that Kyiv was open to partnership on this issue, but he did not sign the agreement on this because it did not provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 15, Kellogg said he wanted to bring all sides to talks to end the war within 180 days, with the United States acting as a mediator. At the same time, he stressed that this “will not be Minsk 2”. He noted that Europe’s position on a peaceful settlement would be taken into account, but there would be no physical European representatives at the negotiating table.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.