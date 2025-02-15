Kellogg wants to involve all parties in negotiations to end the war within 180 days, the US will be the mediator

The United States will mediate in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Within 180 days, the States intends to involve all parties in the peace process.

This was stated by the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg at the Eighth Ukrainian Luncheon on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference.

According to him, the US philosophy is “not to continue this war until the last Ukrainian is dead”, but to stop the killings. At the same time, he stressed that “peace must be reasonable, meaning sovereignty will remain”.

Kellogg emphasized that for lasting peace, it is important to communicate with European allies, "we cannot exclude President Zelensky or anyone".

"The main question is: when will this end? In a year, for example, at the [next] Munich conference in 2026? Are we saying that it will continue for another year? No. We are saying that it should be faster. I live in Trumpʼs time. And if he asks to do it today, then tomorrow he will ask why it was not done. Therefore, I am publicly taking 180 days, starting a countdown so that all parties are involved," the special representative said.

Keith Kellogg recalled that he will visit Ukraine next week. After that, the Trump administration will consider how the allies, and Ukraine in particular, envision peace.

"We need to make sure that Ukraineʼs security is about achieving the right goals, and this will not be Minsk 2, this will be a stable, long-term peace. [...] A ceasefire and a long-term peace agreement will not mean success. Whether there will be success will be determined at the moment when the first ceasefire violation occurs, by how all parties react," Trumpʼs special representative emphasized.

When asked about Europeʼs role in the negotiations, Kellogg replied that European representatives would not physically be at the negotiating table. However, in general, their interests would be taken into account in the discussions.

The second day of the Munich Security Conference is underway on Saturday, February 15. The President of Ukraine addressed his partners: he called on Europe to consolidate and create a joint army, spoke about Russiaʼs strike on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on February 14 and Moscowʼs plans.

