The bodies of 757 dead soldiers were returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory on February 14.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among those returned "on the shield" are Ukrainian defenders from:

Kurakhiv direction;

Pokrovsk direction;

Bakhmut direction;

Vuhledar direction;

Luhansk direction;

Zaporizhzhia direction;

from morgues in the Russian Federation.

The bodies of the servicemen will be transported to designated state specialized institutions and handed over to law enforcement officers and forensic experts. The identities of the fallen will be established as soon as possible.

At the end of December 2024, the bodies of 503 fallen fighters were returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, and in mid-January, another 757.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 4, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 45 100 military personnel were killed and 390 000 were wounded.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.