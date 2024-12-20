Ukraine returns bodies of 503 fallen soldiers

The bodies of 503 fallen defenders were returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The bodies of 403 dead soldiers were returned from the Donetsk direction, 12 from Luhansk, 57 from Zaporizhzhia, and 31 from morgues in Russia.

The repatriation of the deceased was possible thanks to the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Central Directorate for Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross and the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transported the fallen and organized the transfer of the bodies, for their assistance. The identities of the deceased will be established together with experts from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the end of November, Ukraine returned the bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the number of Ukrainian military deaths — 31 thousand.

