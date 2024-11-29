Ukraine returned the bodies of 502 fallen defenders

The bodies of 502 fallen soldiers were returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It was possible to repatriate 397 dead fighters from the Donetsk region, 24 from Luhansk, 64 from Zaporizhia, and 17 from morgues on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The return of the bodies is a joint effort of the staff of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Central Directorate of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing for Special Purposes circumstances, the State Emergency Service, other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross and the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transported the fallen and organized the transfer of bodies, for their assistance.

The coordination headquarters together with experts will establish the identities of the dead.

At the beginning of November, Ukraine returned the bodies of 563 fallen soldiers.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.