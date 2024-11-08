News

The bodies of 563 dead soldiers were returned to Ukraine

Iryna Perepechko
The bodies of 563 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It was possible to repatriate the bodies of 320 fighters who died in the Donetsk direction, and 89 fallen soldiers from the Bakhmut direction. The bodies of 154 soldiers were also returned from Russian morgues.

Law enforcement officers and forensic experts will identify the victims.

