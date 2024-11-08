The bodies of 563 dead soldiers were returned to Ukraine

The bodies of 563 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It was possible to repatriate the bodies of 320 fighters who died in the Donetsk direction, and 89 fallen soldiers from the Bakhmut direction. The bodies of 154 soldiers were also returned from Russian morgues.

Law enforcement officers and forensic experts will identify the victims.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000.

The Russian military executed at least 102 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield, and 80% of the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

The last time the bodies of soldiers were returned to Ukraine was on October 18 of this year, when it was possible to repatriate 501 dead Ukrainian soldiers.

