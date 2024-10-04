The Russians executed at least 93 Ukrainian prisoners on the battlefield

Russian soldiers executed 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield.

The head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, Yuriy Belousov, reported this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, 80% of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year. However, such cases began to become widespread in November 2023, when "there were changes in the attitude of Russian servicemen towards our prisoners of war for the worse."

On Thursday, October 3, it became known about another execution of a Ukrainian serviceman by the Russian army — relevant videos were circulated on Telegram channels. The law enforcement officers have already opened criminal proceedings on this fact.

Recently, it became known that Russian troops shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction in Donetsk region. This is the largest known case of the execution of Ukrainian soldiers on the front line.

The UN admitted that Ukrainian prisoners of war are subject to systematic torture and ill-treatment at all stages of Russian captivity.

