The Russians shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk direction. This is the largest known execution

Russian troops shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky district in the Donetsk region. This is the largest known case of the execution of Ukrainian soldiers on the front line.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

On October 1, information about the alleged shooting of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by the Russians appeared in Telegram channels. Presumably, it happened in the area of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar villages of the Pokrovsk district.

The video recorded how the captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, under the control of the Russians, came out of the plantation. After they lined up, the Russian military deliberately opened fire on them. The wounded were finished off with an automatic round at close range.

This is another gross violation by the Russians of the Geneva Conventions and a grave international crime.

"This is the most massive known case of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the front line. And this is another evidence that the murders and torture of prisoners are not an accident, but a purposeful policy of the Russian military and political leadership," stressed the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin.

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already reacted to the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by appealing to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The investigation is ongoing. The prosecutorʼs office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.