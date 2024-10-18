Ukraine returned the bodies of 501 dead Ukrainian soldiers

The bodies of 501 dead Ukrainian servicemen were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

382 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers were repatriated from the Avdiivka area, 56 — from Bakhmut area, 45 — from Maryinka area, 6 — from Vuhledar area, 4 — from Zaporizhzhia area, and 7 — from Luhansk area. It was also possible to return the body of the Ukrainian defender from the morgue on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to the relevant state institutions, law enforcement officers and forensic experts will identify them. After that, the bodies of Ukrainian fighters will be handed over to their families for burial.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000.

The Russian military executed at least 102 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield, and 80% of the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

