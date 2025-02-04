Zelensky: Over 45 000 Ukrainian soldiers died in the war with Russia

In the war against Russia, 45 100 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another 390 000 were injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

At the same time, he noted that the real number of wounded is lower, since the statistics also include those who were wounded, returned to the battlefield and were wounded again.

Regarding Russian losses, Zelensky said that the Russian Federation lost approximately 350 000 soldiers killed. Another 50 000-70 000 are missing, and 600 000-700 000 were wounded.

According to the latest data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost almost 843 thousand soldiers killed and wounded.

