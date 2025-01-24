Bodies of 757 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

The bodies of 757 dead soldiers were returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory on January 24.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among the returned "on the shield" Ukrainian defenders:

451 from Donetsk direction;

71 from the Bakhmut direction;

⁠51 from the Vugledar direction;

13 from the Luhansk direction;

137 from Zaporizhia direction;

34 deceased were returned from morgues in Russia.

The fallen soldiers were returned thanks to the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Central Directorate for Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross and the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their assistance, who transported the fallen and organized the transfer of the bodies to law enforcement officers. The identities of the deceased will be established by investigators together with experts from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the end of December 2024, the bodies of 503 fallen fighters were returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on December 8, 2024 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 43,000 soldiers were killed and 370,000 were wounded.

