Zelensky: Ukraine lost 43 000 soldiers

Ukraine lost 43 000 soldiers dead during the full-scale war. Another 370 000 were wounded, but about half of them are returning to the army.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, Russian losses exceed 750 000 soldiers, including 198 000 killed and more than 550 000 wounded. Since September 2024, Russia has been losing soldiers at the front in a ratio of 5:1 and even 6:1.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, military and civilians, are in Russian captivity. Some of them have been there since 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has returned home 3 767 military personnel and 168 civilians.

There are at least several million people in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Also, Russia is mass-deporting Ukrainian children.

"Thatʼs what this war is. It cannot be finished with just a piece of paper and a few signatures. And the suspended fire without guarantees can be rekindled at any moment, as Putin has already done. In order to guarantee that there will be no more losses of Ukrainian men and women, it is necessary to guarantee the reliability of peace and not close our eyes to the occupation," Zelensky wrote.

And he added that Putin can be stopped only by force — the force of world leaders. Kyiv is counting on the United States and the whole world to stop it.

Volodymyr Zelensky declared the losses of the Ukrainian army after a meeting with the US President-elect Donald Trump in Paris on December 7 and his publication that Ukraine "senselessly" lost 400 000 soldiers and that it wants to "make a deal and stop the madness".

At the meeting, Zelensky discussed with Trump "important things on the battlefield in Ukraine and in the global situation — from our front to North Korea".

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

