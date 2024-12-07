Zelensky met with Trump and Macron in Paris — he says about “good and productive meeting”

During his visit to France, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky wrote about this in Telegram.

"President Trump, as always, is determined. Thanks for that. I also thank President Macron for organizing this meeting in Paris," he said.

Zelensky said that the situation on the battlefield and a just peace for Ukraine were discussed at the meeting.

"We all want to end this war as quickly and fairly as possible. They agreed to continue working. Peace is possible thanks to strength!" he added.

Trump has not yet commented on the meeting. The presidents also did not hold a press conference, but immediately went to the official opening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The spokesman for the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov told RBC-Ukraine that the meeting lasted 35 minutes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.