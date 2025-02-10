Transnistria will purchase gas from Hungary using a loan from Russia

Unrecognized Transnistria will receive gas from Hungary through a loan from the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the leader of the unrecognized region Vadym Krasnoselsky.

According to him, deliveries of European gas to Transnistria are ending today. He thanked EU officials for the gas, which helped restore the regionʼs energy system — from February 1 to 10, 26.275 million cubic meters of gas were delivered to the region. Transnistria will then be supplied with gas by a Hungarian company with the participation of Moldovagaz.

"The Hungarian supply was made possible thanks to Russian credit and functional support. I thank the representatives of the Russian Ministry of Energy for their assistance," Krasnoselsky said.

Today, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recan said that the authorities of unrecognized Transnistria have refused EU energy assistance and a €60 million grant to stabilize the energy system because Russia does not allow them to accept European aid, fearing they will lose control of the region.

The gas will now be supplied by the Hungarian company MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG, a natural gas trader on the European market. The gas will be paid for by the Dubai-based company JNX General Trading LLC.

MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG will supply gas to the border with Moldova under a signed contract with “Moldovagaz”. Tiraspol will pay in advance the costs of gas transit from the border with Moldova to Transnistria based on an agreement between “Moldovagaz” and “Tiraspolgaz”.

The Moldovan authorities will not impede the transit of this gas, but in return, Tiraspol must release political prisoners, resolve the problems of the lyceum in Rybnitsa, keep Moldovan public television in the broadcasting network, and remove the checkpoints installed in 2022.

Energy crisis in Moldova

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which several EU states and the unrecognized Transnistria continued to receive.

At the same time, Moldova did not agree to Russiaʼs demands to continue supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route through the Balkans. Therefore, on December 28, 2024, “Gazprom” officially announced that it would stop supplying gas to Transnistria from January due to "non-fulfillment of payment obligations”.

In Transnistria, the supply of heat and hot water to residential buildings has been cut off. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. Industrial enterprises have suspended work, and since January 3, fanned power outages have been introduced.

At first, the Transnistrian Republic refused to help Moldova purchase gas on European markets, waiting for the Russian “Gazprom” to resume supplies.

On January 15, the leader of unrecognized Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky announced that Russia would resume gas supplies to unrecognized Transnistria — doing so in the format of humanitarian and technical assistance.

Moldova and the European Commission have developed a plan to end the humanitarian crisis in Transnistria. One of the points was an “emergency intervention” for the period from February 1 to 10. The EU offered a grant of €30 million for the purchase of natural gas for this period, to generate electricity for the right bank and ensure natural gas consumption for the left bank.

The EU also offered €60 million to support residents of unrecognized Transnistria, but only under certain conditions — if the region implements human rights reforms.

At the same time, Moldova and unrecognized Transnistria signed a contract to supply three million cubic meters of gas on credit. Krasnoselsky said that Russia would provide the region with a loan to pay for Moldovan gas.

The gas transportation company “Moldovagaz” began supplying gas to the Transnistrian region on February 1, replacing Russiaʼs “Gazprom”. The gas that “Moldovagaz” pumped was provided by Chisinau and the European Union to prevent pressure drops in the pipelines and a humanitarian crisis after the cessation of Russian gas supplies.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.