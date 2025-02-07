Kellogg will come to Ukraine after the Munich Conference

The US President Donald Trumpʼs special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg is likely to arrive in Kyiv after the Munich Conference on February 14-16.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak told the publication that the Ukrainian delegation will present its vision of sustainable peace and wants to discuss security guarantees with partners.

He confirmed that Kellogg will visit Kyiv after the Munich Security Conference, around the end of February. Kellogg is expected to be briefed on the situation on the battlefield, mobilization, and the status of supplies of weapons and equipment. On the morning of February 7, Ukrainian and American officials discussed the upcoming visit by phone.

The date of the meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump has not yet been determined, but is being worked on, Yermak added. He says that Ukraine seeks to develop a strategic partnership with Washington even after the end of hostilities — this is part of Zelenskyʼs strategy in building relations with the new administration.

Trumpʼs plans for war in Ukraine

During the election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine “in one day”. However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal writes that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that the state will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

The new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that under Donald Trumpʼs presidency, ending the Russia-Ukraine war will be the official policy of the United States. And Trump himself, two days after his inauguration, called on Putin to end the war or face heavy taxes and sanctions.

According to Zelensky, he is impressed by the US presidentʼs tactics for ending hostilities. However, he stressed that Trump and Putinʼs talks about a war without Ukraine are dangerous for everyone.

Bloomberg recently reported that the Trump administration would present a plan to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. However, Kellogg later denied this.

He told the New York Post that Donald Trump is ready to double sanctions on Washington to force Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

