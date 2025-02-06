The Netherlands has transferred another batch of F-16 fighters to Ukraine

The Netherlands has transferred the previously announced F-16 fighters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The head of the department thanked foreign partners for their support. It is not yet known how many aircraft arrived in Ukraine this time. Umerov added that soon the fighters will perform combat missions and protect the sky.

Ukrainian defenders also received the first French Mirage 2000 fighters. The transfer of equipment and training for 4.5 thousand military personnel was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron back in June 2024.

F-16 for Ukraine

It became known in October 2024 that Amsterdam had delivered the first batch of F-16s to Kyiv. The second time the aircraft arrived in Ukraine was in December 2024, they were sent by Denmark.

In total, four allied states agreed to transfer F-16s to Kyiv: the Netherlands (24 aircraft), Denmark (19 aircraft), Belgium (30 aircraft by 2028), and Norway (6 aircraft).

The United States is reorienting the training of Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots towards younger cadets rather than experienced military personnel. The United States believes that the young people will be more open to Western-style training and will have better English skills.

Late last year, the US State Department approved a $266 million F-16 maintenance package for Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.